Long Term Care Facility Outbreak Weekly Update

(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases continue to increase in nursing homes across Illinois, and death rates continue to climb.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, nursing homes in Lake County now make up over 17% of Covid-19 cases, but just under 68% of county fatalities. Both of those numbers are up from last week.

Statewide, 15.9% of Coronavirus cases come from long-term care facilities, a slight increase over the previous week. Those same places make up about 55.5% of Illinois’ Covid-related deaths…an increase of 2.5% over last week.