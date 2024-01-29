Long Time State Senator Named as Milwaukee County Judge

(Milwaukee, WI) (AP) Gov. Tony Evers has appointed longtime Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor to be a Milwaukee County judge. Taylor was first elected to the Assembly in 2003 and has been in the Senate since 2005. She resigned on Friday and will take over as a Milwaukee County circuit judge Tuesday. Her departure leaves Republicans with a 22-10 majority in the Senate. Evers appointed Taylor to succeed Audrey Skwierawski, who resigned last month after being named by the new liberal majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court as state court administrator. Taylor will complete the remainder of her term, which ends July 31, 2025.

Associated Press