Longtime Lake County State Senator Hit With Federal Tax Charge

CHICAGO (AP) Lake County State Sen. Terry Link is facing a federal charge of filing a false tax return. That’s according to a charging document filed Thursday.

Link, a Vernon Hills area Democrat, is the latest state legislator to face public corruption charges, after several other state lawmakers were hit as a result of the federal government’s ongoing criminal investigations into public corruption.

The charging document says Link reported an income of $264,450 in 2016 “when defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount.”

The veteran politician first took office in 1997. Link was also connected to a bribery probe involving then-state Rep. Luis Arroyo, who later resigned. Link has denied wrongdoing in that ongoing investigation, and has not been charged