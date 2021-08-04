Lt. Gov. Barnes Speaks to Students in Kenosha

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes was in Kenosha Tuesday to speak with African-American Kenosha Unified Students.

The Lt Governor spoke at the former Herizing building across from Bradford High School, encouraging students to participate in their communities to help improve the social, economic and political issues there.

he event was hosted by the KUSD African-American Youth Initiative as part of the Summer Youth Empowerment Program. Barnes message was that no matter your situation there’s “absolutely” a way out.