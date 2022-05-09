Madison Police Investigating Possible Arson At Anti-Abortion Office

Authorities in Madison are investigating suspected arson at the Wisconsin Family Action office early Sunday morning, a pro-life organization.

Police said a Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, was also thrown inside the building and someone spray-painted on the outside of the building: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Gov. Tony Evers released a statement saying, “We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view.”

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.