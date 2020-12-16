Madrigal Feaste Goes Virtual

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha Christmas tradition will go on this weekend despite the pandemic, but this year, it’s virtual.

Ye Old English Christmas Feast (the Madrigal Feaste) is celebrating its 46th year by streaming the show and dinner live on the KUSD YouTube channel. Heather Miles, technical director, says it’s been a difficult year, but the students embraced the challenge.

In addition to the free show, an optional dinner is available for pickup to enjoy at home.

