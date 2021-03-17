      Breaking News
3 Dead – Roundy’s Distribution Oconomowoc

Magic Returning To Disneyland In April

Mar 17, 2021 @ 11:14am

ANAHEIM, Ca. – We now know when the magic is returning to the “Happiest Place on Earth”.

Disney says it will reopen Disneyland and California Adventure on April 30th.

However, it will only be open to California residents and with limited capacity.

 