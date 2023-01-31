Man Accused of Drunkenly Hitting Lake County Sheriff’s Squad Car

(Beach Park, IL) A Zion man was arrested after hitting a Lake County Sheriff’s squad car. Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Sunday night around 8:30, when a Deputy was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road. That’s when a pickup truck hit the back of the squad car. The deputy was uninjured, but noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the pickup truck’s driver. That man, identified as Jesus Garcia, was arrested following an investigation into his sobriety. The 50-year-old has been charged with DUI, open transport of alcohol, resisting a peace officer, operating an uninsured vehicle and more. Garcia is currently free on bond, but is due in court on February 15th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-31-23)