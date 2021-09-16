Man Accused of Shooting Another Man in Zion, Unsuccessfully Hid in Library Bathroom

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-16-21)

(Zion, IL) A Zion man is behind bars after a shots fired incident in the city. Zion Police say they were dispatched late Tuesday morning to the 22-hundred block of Gilead after multiple 911 calls. When they arrived they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg, and multiple shell casings. Witnesses said one of the suspects had fled to the nearby Zion-Benton Public Library, and that individual…now identified as Rickey Hines, was located in the library bathroom. The 31-year-old is facing multiple charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated battery with a firearm and more. Hines is being held on a 100-thousand-dollar bond and due back in court in mid-October.