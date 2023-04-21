Man Accused Of Shooting Girl, Parents Arrested In Florida

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents has been arrested in Florida.

A neighbor says the Tuesday night shooting near Gastonia happened after children tried to retrieve a basketball that rolled into 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary’s yard.

Online court records show Singletary was arrested Thursday afternoon near Tampa.

Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill declined to say what led to the shooting.

Six-year-old Kinsley White was grazed in the cheek by a bullet.

The girl’s father, Jamie White, who had run to her aid, was shot in the back and remained hospitalized Thursday.