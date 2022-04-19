Man Accused of Striking Lake County Officer With Vehicle, Arrested in Iowa

(Dubuque, IA) A man accused of striking a Lake County police officer with his vehicle, is in custody in another state. Police in Dubuque, Iowa say Michael Ockerman was taken into custody on Sunday on a count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Ockerman was also wanted on a warrant after reportedly striking a female Lincolnshire Police officer with his vehicle as he drove recklessly last Thursday evening. The officer was hospitalized for minor injuries…and Ockerman was able to escape after police called off a pursuit. The 32-year-old is being held without bond in an Iowa jail, and will face one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer when he is extradited to Lake County.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-19-22)