Man Alleged to Have Almost Hit Woman With SUV In Court

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Pleasant Prairie man who was apparently caught on video using racial slurs against an African-American woman before allegedly trying to run her over appeared in court Wednesday.

78 year old Robert Carver is charged with endangering safety with a weapon and disorderly conduct. The reported use of the racial slur means that hate crime enhancers have been added to the charges.

A video capturing the June 2nd incident that unfolded in a Kenosha parking lot went viral before charges were filed. It shows the woman and the man exchanging words before an SUV is seen accelerating directly towards her.

The woman jumped out of the way and a witness came to her aid by confronting the driver of the SUV. It’s then seen driving away.

Carver is out of jail on a 5-thousand dollar signature bond and can not drive except for medical needs and other essentials. He’s due back in court next month.