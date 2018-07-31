Man Arrested After A High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI–

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 26 year old Shaquel Harris of Kenosha.

A Kenosha man is in custody after he allegedly led authorities on a high speed chase. It happened shortly after 7 AM Monday. It began when the suspect pulled into a lot on Birch Road on Kenosha’s north side. Spotting a nearby Sheriff’s deputy, the suspect fled.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle but instead it keep speeding until it crashed into an apartment building on the 1300 hundred block of 30th avenue. The crash caused extensive damage to the building and its residents are evacuated.

The 36 year old suspect was arrested nearby the crash and is charged with driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment.