Man Arrested After Alleged Drunken High Speed Chase With infant in the Car

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A high speed chase has led to the arrest of a 29 year old man.

William Craigen of Racine was arrested after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Pleasant Prairie last week. According to police reports the suspect fled reaching speeds near 90 miles per hour as he traveled southbound on 39th Avenue in the village.

The vehicle was eventually stopped near the 4-thousand block of 128th street. The driver was arrested while two other women and an infant were also in the car. They were not injured.

Craigen is charged with drunken driving first offense and recklessly endangering safety. He’s being held on a 10-thousand dollar bond.