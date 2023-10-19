Man Arrested After Alleged High Speed Chase; False Police Report

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A man who allegedly led police in Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha on a high speed chase and then abandoned his car later tried to report it as stolen.

27 year old Mario Rangel Jr. reportedly reached speeds of 100 miles per hour as he raced through Pleasant Prairie on the afternoon of October 7th-so fast that the chase had to be called off by police.

Kenosha Police later found the offending vehicle parked in the middle of the 1900 block of 61st Street.

The next morning the suspect allegedly called Kenosha and Waukegan police to report the vehicle as stolen.

The suspect’s cell phone was recovered from the car which apparently had text messages to the effect that Rangel should leave the car and make the vehicle theft report.

He faces several charges and is in jail on a $15,000 cash bond.