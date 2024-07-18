Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend and Leading Police on High-Speed Chase

Grayslake, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Zion man after he allegedly battered his pregnant girlfriend and led deputies on a high-speed chase, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash.

On Wednesday, at approximately 5:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in Grayslake following a report of domestic battery.

The suspect-identified as Felix James, Jr.- reportedly fled the scene in his Chevrolet HHR, and after being spotted by deputies.

They allege he led them on a chase that ended with a crash at the intersection of Route 21 and Washington Street.

Multiple individuals, including James and his girlfriend, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.