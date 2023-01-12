AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Man Arrested After Being Clocked Driving at 100 MPH

January 12, 2023 8:26AM CST
By Pete Serzant, WLIP NEWS

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was arrested last night for driving more than 100 miles per hour before he came to a stop from a damaged tire.

It happened around 10 PM near Sheridan Road and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie.

According to scanner reports, police initiated a high risk traffic stop before the driver was arrested.

The 20 year old faces multiple charges including Operating While Under The Influence.

