Man Arrested After Being Clocked Driving at 100 MPH

By Pete Serzant, WLIP NEWS

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man was arrested last night for driving more than 100 miles per hour before he came to a stop from a damaged tire.

It happened around 10 PM near Sheridan Road and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie.

According to scanner reports, police initiated a high risk traffic stop before the driver was arrested.

The 20 year old faces multiple charges including Operating While Under The Influence.