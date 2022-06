KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A man armed with a rifle and a knife entered the Somers Kwik Trip Monday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that they responded around 1:20 PM.

Reports say the deputies confronted the suspect who had to be tased.

He was then arrested.

No injuries to any patrons or officers were reported.

Kenosha Police also responded to the scene in what they reported as an armed robbery in progress.

The incident remains under investigation.