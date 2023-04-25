Man Arrested After Gurnee Area Attack, Bitten by Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax

(Gurnee, IL) Bond has been set at 350-thousand-dollars for a man that reportedly attacked a woman in the Gurnee area. Joshua Simmons is accused of invading the victim’s home on Sunday night, and battering her with her own cellphone. The 34-year-old Georgia man then fled the scene, only to be tracked and bitten by Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax. Simmons was briefly hospitalized, then charged with home invasion, domestic battery, criminal trespass and more. His next court date is set for May 8th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-25-23)