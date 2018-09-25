Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man, who allegedly led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen car, is now in custody and faces charges. 57 year old Jeffrey Kamin is accused of stealing a car from a tow lot on 26th avenue in Kenosha on Friday.

Working on a tip, officers found Kamin allegedly driving the stolen car on 60th street near 23rd avenue and attempted to pull him over. Police reports say Kamin didn’t pull over and got away, reaching speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour.

The chase lasted for more than four miles. Kamin was later arrested when officers went to his house and questioned him. He denied stealing the car, but did reportedly admit to being in the chase.

He’s due in court next week. His signature bond is set at 25-hundred dollars.