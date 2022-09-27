Man Arrested; Charged After Allegedly Fleeing and Fighting With Police

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly physically assaulting a Kenosha Police officer.

A criminal complaint against 18 year old Brandon Gutierrez alleges that he fled from a traffic stop Thursday, speeding north on Sheridan Road before turning on 35th Street and coming to a stop.

The suspect is then said to have exited the vehicle and scuffled with an officer who attempted to take him into custody.

Gutierrez ran on foot but was arrested after he fell down a nearby hill allowing for officers to catch up and arrest him.

Gutierrez is charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer, bail jumping, and obstructing as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in jail on a $5,500 bond.