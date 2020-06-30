Man Arrested During Rally Has Bond Hearing

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man could face a felony charge for allegedly punching a plain clothes police officer during a Saturday rally.

While charges have not yet been filed, the man made an appearance for a bond hearing Monday. According to the man’s attorney he attended the rally in support of police and threw the punch after he was hit by another person.

The attorney told the court his client thought he was defending himself. The man got a 2-thousand dollar signature bond and was released.

One other was arrested during the rally which was disrupted by agitators before dispersing.