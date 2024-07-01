Man Arrested For Alleged Threats Against Lake County Courthouse

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)–A man previously convicted in 2016 for making a terrorist threat against the Lake County courthouse has been arrested again for similar threats.

On June 14, 2024, 42 year old Daniel B. Pederson passed a note in Chicago’s Riverwalk area, threatening a mass shooting at the courthouse and targeting a judge and a police officer.

Following an investigation, Pederson was arrested on Thursday after being identified by a security guard.

He was charged with “Threatening a Public Official” and is held in Lake County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

Further charges are possible.