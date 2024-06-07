Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Brothers and Setting Home on Fire in Highland Park

Highland Park, Il (WLIP)—A man wanted for the shooting deaths of his brothers, Marc and John Austwick, is in custody.

Highland Park Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force identified Jeffrey S. Austwick, 54, of Highland Park, as the suspect.

The investigation revealed that Marc and John visited Jeffrey’s home on Park Avenue West to discuss property inherited from their recently deceased mother.

After their arrival, Jeffrey allegedly shot his brothers and set the house on fire before fleeing.

A nationwide arrest warrant for Jeffrey was issued on June 5th, and he was apprehended on June 7, 2024, in a St. Louis park.

Jeffrey remains in custody pending a court hearing.