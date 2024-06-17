Man Arrested for Holding Woman Hostage, Killing Her Dog

Wadsworth, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Adrian Rivera, 40, from Beach Park, after he allegedly held his child’s mother hostage and killed her dog.

On June 16, deputies responded to a hostage situation in Wadsworth.

Rivera, armed with a knife, reportedly forced the victim to drive to pick up their child, then took them both hostage.

Deputies, using crucial information from 911 telecommunicators, rescued the victims during a high-risk traffic stop.

Investigations revealed Rivera had allegedly battered the woman earlier, threatened her family, and killed her dog.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated domestic battery and unlawful possession of firearms.