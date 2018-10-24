Man Arrested For Making Threat Against A School

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man is in custody and could face charges after making a threat against a Kenosha Middle School. The man apparently made the threat against Lincoln Middle School on Monday and was later arrested after he went to the hospital for a medical issue.

According to the police the man threatened to shoot up the school where his child attends and even threatened suicide by cop in a call he made to a Milwaukee T.V. station.

A recorded message went out Monday night to parents of the school from Kenosha Unified which said the threat was made toward an individual at the school.

The suspect was taken to the Kenosha County Jail where he is awaiting official charges to be filed.