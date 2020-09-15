Man Arrested for “Random” Shooting With Stolen Gun

(Antioch, IL) A Wisconsin man is facing several charges, after he apparently fired random shots on two occasions in the Antioch area.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Joseph Engmark of Trevor fired shots from a rifle on both August 27th and August 31st in unincorporated Antioch. No one was injured, and no property was damaged.

The 41-year-old was picked up on September 11th on outstanding warrants for reportedly stealing the gun he used in the shootings. Engmark now faces 5 felony charges, including two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Bond was set at 75-thousand-dollars.