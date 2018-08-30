Man Arrested For Robbery

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man faces robbery charges for allegedly stealing cash from a gas station. 28 year old Aaron Primmer is accused of robbing the BP Station on 22nd avenue and 27th street on August 11th. Primmer and another man allegedly flashed a gun before taking cash out of the register.

Working on a tip, police were able to identify Primmer after they identifed his alleged accomplice. While searching that suspect’s car they found clothing reportedly belonging to Primmer which he may have been wearing during the robbery.

Police are searching for the second suspect in the case. Primmer is being held on a probation hold. He denies involvement in the case.