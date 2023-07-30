Man Arrested for Underage Drinking, Slamming Into Lake County Sheriff’s Squad Car

(Waukegan, IL) A Gurnee area man is facing charges for reportedly slamming into a Lake County Sheriff’s squad vehicle while impaired. Officials say in the predawn hours of Saturday, a deputy was transporting an arrestee to the Lake County Jail, when a vehicle attempted to turn right from the inside lane of Sheridan Road and struck the squad. The driver of the offending vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Anas Karmash, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. He currently faces charges of DUI, drinking while underage, improper lane usage and more…officials say the charges could be upgraded. Currently Karmash is free on bond and is due in court in mid-September.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-31-23)