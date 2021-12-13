Man Arrested in Connection With Libertyville OD Deaths

(Libertyville, IL) A man is behind bars, after being charged in a pair of Libertyville deaths. Robert Callen and his wife Amanda Dubin were found dead of drug overdoses back on November 13th in a motel room. Their infant child was also found in the room, and was unharmed. An investigation that followed the deaths led to the arrest of Erick Ruiz of McHenry. He is facing two counts of drug induced homicide, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance containing fentanyl. The 22-year-old is in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond. He’s due back in court on January 12th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-13-21)