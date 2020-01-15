Man Arrested in Gurnee Cell Phone Store Theft

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have announced an arrest in connection with a theft earlier this month.

Kenshown Evans of south suburban Country Club Hills, is accused of smashing in the front door of a cellphone store in the early morning hours of January 2nd, and making off with around 6-thousand-dollars in merchandise.

Police in another area located, and attempted to arrest Evans the same day, but he was able to escape.

The 19-year-old then turned himself in Monday, after learning that there was a warrant for his arrest.

Evans now faces charges of burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

Charges are also said to be pending against an alleged juvenile accomplice to the crime.