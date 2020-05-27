Man Arrested Outside Kenosha Store; Few Details Known

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A very public arrest in Kenosha Wednesday has yielded few other details. Authorities arrested a man in the Sam’s Club Parking lot around 11:20 AM.

Kenosha Police say the arrest was part of an on-going investigation and had nothing to do with the store or anyone inside.

No injuries were reported and search warrants related to the suspect were executed, but the locations of the warrants have not been disclosed.

The identification of the suspect and any pending charges also remain a mystery.

Kenosha Police were assisted by agents from the Milwaukee Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The investigation continues but authorities say there is no danger posed to the community.