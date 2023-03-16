Man Behind Bars After Being Tracked by Lake County Sheriff’s K9

(Zion, IL) A man is facing charges, after being tracked by a Lake County Sheriff’s K9. Police in Zion say Ryan Benson entered his ex-girlfriend’s home on Wednesday morning, despite an order of protection. The 31-year-old is then accused of physically assaulting the woman and trying to disable her phone. Benson was said to flee after the incident, only to be quickly tracked down by Sheriff’s K9 Drako. The McHenry man now faces numerous charges including domestic battery, theft, resisting a peace officer and violating an order of protection. Bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars, though an additional 500-thousand-dollar bond was set for being a fugitive from justice…a charge that wasn’t detailed by authorities. In a subsequent Facebook post, the Lake County Sheriff’s office says the track and capture took place on Drako’s 2nd birthday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-16-23)