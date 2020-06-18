Man “Brain Dead” After Swallowing Bag of Cocaine

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach have released information on an incident earlier this month that left a man hospitalized.

On June 10th, police were called to a gas station about a man who reportedly caused several disturbances, and leveled threats against employees. That suspect, identified as 21-year-old Abel Rosiles was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officers, however, noticed Rosiles was having trouble breathing, and attempted the Heimlich Maneuver unsuccessfully.

Paramedics were able to dislodge a plastic bag containing cocaine from the 21-year-old’s throat…and rushed him to the hospital where he was considered alive, but with no brain activity.

Round Lake Beach Police have requested the help of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force to perform an independent investigation into the situation.