Man Charged After Barricading Inside Home; Allegedly Holding Wife, Son Hostage

Gavel

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Charges have been filed against the man who barricaded himself in his home Saturday while holding his wife and son hostage.

42 year old Ricardo Torres now faces several felonies in connection with the incident. It started around 9 AM in a home near 40th Avenue and 76th Street.

The criminal complaint alleges that Torres had been out drinking all night when he allegedly reacted violently to his 7 year old son grinning at him. Torres then reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot up the house and even use his wife as a human shield if the police were called.

Police were alerted when the boy texted 911 on the advice of his friend, whom he had contacted. The situation ended peacefully when Torres left the house around 10 AM. He’s due back in court next week.