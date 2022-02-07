Man Charged After Crashing Over Embankment; On to Lake Andrea Ice

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WLIP)–A Pleasant Prairie man escaped injuries when he allegedly drove over an embankment and onto frozen Lake Andrea in the village.

It happened around 11 AM Saturday near the intersection of 95th Street and 88th Avenue.

According to police reports, a vehicle driven by a 35 year old was traveling at a high rate of speed west of the intersection when he allegedly failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the 40 foot embankment, and landed on the ice.

The man was not injured and luckily the ice did not break from the impact.

Reports say he wouldn’t cooperate with police and allegedly spat at an officer before he was arrested.

The man faces a slew of charges including third offense operating while intoxicated, bail jumping, and discharging bodily fluids at a police officer.