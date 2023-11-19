Man Charged After Crashing Stolen Car, Carjacking a Woman, Attempting to Steal a 3rd Car

(Long Grove, IL) A 19-year-old is in custody, after a weekend carjacking. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called late Saturday morning to the Long Grove area. A 58-year-old woman was pumping gas when a vehicle crashed nearby. The occupant of that vehicle (which turned out to be stolen) then approached the woman, battered her and stole her vehicle. The teen eventually crashed that vehicle in Hawthorn Woods, and attempted to steal yet another car, but was apprehended. The suspect, identified as Victor Masick, faces numerous charges including vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary and more. He is due in court tomorrow.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP (11-19-23)