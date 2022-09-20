Man Charged For Allegedly Dealing Cocaine Near Elementary School

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is facing charges for allegedly dealing drugs out of a house nearby to an elementary school.

41 year old Herman Jones faces multiple counts of drug manufacturing, trafficking, and delivering near a school after Kenosha Police busted the house near 56th Street and 18th Avenue and reportedly found almost four grams of a white powder that authorities say tested positive for cocaine.

Police also recovered a .22 caliber pistol and drug paraphernalia in the house.

Jones appeared in court yesterday and is in jail on a 15-thousand dollar cash bond.

He’s due back in court next week.