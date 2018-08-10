Man Charged in Alleged Drunk Driving Crash

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man faces charges for an alleged drunk driving crash that badly injured a 40 year old woman. The crash happened yesterday morning at the intersection of 75th street and 60th avenue.

According to police reports that woman proceeded into the intersection when she was struck by a car driven by a 25 year old man. She had to be extricated and flown by Flight For Life to the hospital.

The man had apparently just been pulled over for DUI and was released to another person. Less than a half hour later the crash occurred. He’s charged with OWI causing great bodily harm.