Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Downtown Shootout

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is charged in connection with the fatal shootout that happened downtown earlier this month.

24 year old Deonte Brantley was allegedly caught on surveillance video from a neighboring business firing a weapon towards the area near The Vault, on 57th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues.

The shots fired were apparently part of a shootout in the early morning hours of November 7th, that consumed at least 60-70 bullets and left 28 year old Marquis Wallace dead.

Brantley was also reportedly shot and injured and went to the hospital.

He faces two counts of recklessly endangering safety among other charges and is due in court next month.