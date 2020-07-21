Man Charged in Connection with June Chainsaw Incident in Lake Forest

Gavel

(Lake Forest, IL) A Chicago man is facing charges stemming from an attack involving a chainsaw last month in Lake County.

Lake Forest Police say Carl Young was allegedly burglarizing a landscaping truck when he was confronted back on June 18th. Young reportedly swung a chainsaw and hit the person confronting him, causing that person to be injured.

An investigation was then launched, and police eventually tracked the 28-year-old to Chicago where he was arrested. Young has since been charged with burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He’s due back in court in early August.