Man Charged in Infant Son’s Death

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man has been charged in connection with the death of his infant son. 26 year old Loren Hamilton allegedly shook the 11 month old and may have used force when putting him on a wood floor in the family’s apartment.

When authorities arrived last December 12th, the baby was unconscious and not breathing. Hamilton is charged with reckless homicide and also child neglect. A 3 and 2 year old were also living in the apartment which apparently did not have heat, electricity, or any furniture.

The defendant is being held on 200-thousand dollars bond.