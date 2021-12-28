Man Charged in Injury Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man has been charged with a felony in a 2020 crash that left a man severely injured. 27 year old Luis Maldonado-Delgado was charged with a felony this week in the August 2020 crash.

The suspect was allegedly driving intoxicated when he struck the driver’s side of another vehicle at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 75th Street in the early morning hours of August 9th. The force of the crash sent the sedan into a stop sign while the striking vehicle ended up in a nearby backyard.

Maldonado-Delgado reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of point-1-4-1 after the crash while the driver of the other vehicle suffered multiple injuries on the left side of his body.

Maldonado-Delgado is due back in court in February.