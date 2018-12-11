Man Charged in Killips Homicide

KENOSHA,WI–The 36 year old man found murdered in his Kenosha apartment was laid to rest yesterday while the suspect in his death is in jail on a temporary bond of 100-thousand dollars. 39 year old Daniel Vanderpool is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent but more charges could be on the way.

Prosecutors allege that Vanderpool stabbed 36 year old Jason Killips in his apartment before allegedly stealing Killips car and pawning his cell phone. Vanderpool was arrested last week after a standoff with police that ended with the suspect reportedly stabbing himself.

Authorities are working to see if items found with Vanderpool when he was arrested that appeared to have blood on them can be connected to Killips death. Killips was found in his apartment Nov 30th, a week after he was last seen alive.