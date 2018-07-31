Man Charged in Sunday Shooting

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man faces attempted homicide charges after a Sunday morning shooting. 57 year old John Dowse was officially charged yesterday. He was arrested at his home near the 6400 block of 29th avenue Sunday, after his daughter’s boyfriend, a 41 year old man, was found shot in the abdomen on the front lawn.

He suffered a single gunshot wound and is in serious but stable condition. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police that Dowse punched him so he struck him back. That’s when Dowse allegedly shot the man.

Dowse reportedly told authorities that the victim attacked him first and he shot in self defense. He will be in court next week.