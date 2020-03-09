Man Charged in Suspected Alcohol-Related Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Charges have officially been filed in a suspected alcohol related crash.

46 year old Donald Nudi was charged late last week in the Tuesday incident. The crash happened when a woman in a sedan turned from 31st Street onto Green Bay Road when she was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Nudi, leaving the woman with non-life threatening injuries.

Nudi was said to have left the scene and abandoned the car-which was registered to his grandmother. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies made visits to Nudi’s home that day.

During the first he slammed the door and the second time they found him passed out on his bed. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

This is Nudi’s third OWI charge and his license was suspended. His bond was set at 2-thousand dollars.