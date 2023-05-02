Man Charged With Alleged Home Invasion; Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man charged with breaking and entering a Kenosha home early Sunday has been charged.

20 year old Xavier Brzozowski was allegedly highly intoxicated when he was caught by officers around 2 AM in the 6400 block of 22nd Avenue.

The woman who called police to the scene told officers that a man broke into her home and attempted to attack her daughter.

When she confronted the suspect he blew in her face.

She then dragged him by his shirt and out of the home.

Officers searched the area and found Brzozowski in a nearby yard.

He reportedly fled but was found on a porch of another home in the area.

Brzozowski faces several felonies including burglary and attempted sexual assault of a child as well as misdemeanor charges.

He’s due in court next week.