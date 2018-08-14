Man Charged with Allegedly Making Threats While Armed

BRISTOL, WI–A 60 year old Bristol man is charged after he reportedly took weapons to a party and started an argument. James Penuel allegedly carried a loaded firearm and a large knife into a party held at a farm where was staying. On the that farm on Winfield Road, many parties are held-in this case a quinceanera.

According to police reports, the owner saw Penuel enter the party and begin to argue with someone there. The suspect later allegedly told authorities that he had to “ protect his property from the Mexicans.”

Penuel is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Upon searching his room investigators allegedly found at least two firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. He’s being held on 2-thousand dollars bond.