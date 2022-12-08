Man Charged With Dozens Of Felonies For Alleged Explosive Devices in Home

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County man is facing multiple felony charges after his arrest this week.

41 year old Daniel Olszewski reportedly came to the attention of authorities after his home IP address became associated with the transmission of underage pornographic images.

Olszewski was arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

A search of his home allegedly found about 20 improvised explosive devices and all his electronic devices were confiscated.

He faces felony charges for each of the devices as well as possession of child pornography.

He’s being held on a $150,000 cash bond.