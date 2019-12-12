Man Charged With Pointing Gun at Deputies

KENOSHA CO, WI—A Kenosha County man is charged with pointing a gun at sheriff’s deputies during an incident Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 PM on East Oak Street in Silver Lake. The deputies were sent to 57 year old Glenn Scheffler’s home on a welfare check. He told the officers to leave him alone and went back into his home.

However he came back outside and allegedly pointed a firearm at two deputies. With guns drawn and crisis response team was able to diffuse the situation without anyone being injured.

Scheffler was charged yesterday after turning himself in to authorities.

Marijuana was also reportedly found in his home.